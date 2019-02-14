Pub honours former regular and talented young footballer who died on holiday abroad

A village pub has honoured a talented young footballer who died on a holiday abroad.

The Black Bull in Old Shotton, Peterlee, has recently reopened following an extensive rennovation.

Daniel Sirrell died while on holiday in Amsterdam.

It has dedicated one area to former regular Daniel Sirrell by creating the Sirrell Snug.

Daniel, 21, tragically drowned in a canal while he was on a holiday in Amsterdam with friends last May.

He played football for Wearside League team Harton and Westoe FC, in South Tyneside, and had been with the club for 18 months.

Daniel’s mum Karen Sirrell was the guest of honour at the Black Bull’s reopening and cut a ribbon marking the event.

The Black Bull'' pub in 'Old Shotton, 'Peterlee

General manager, Laura-Jane Dixon, said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant the Black Bull looks following the refurbishment, and it meant a lot to have Karen Sirrell here to officially reopen the new pub.

“Daniel was one of our regular younger guests and we were all devastated to lose him.

“We’ve all rallied together to support the community as best we can and are really pleased to be naming our new Sirrell Snug in his honour.”

Following his death Daniel’s friend Josh Chapman paid tribute to him, saying he had been ‘everybody’s best friend.’

Last summer, the pub held a fundraising event with live music and created a cosktail named after Daniel towards a fund set up by his friends to pay for his treatment costs.

And Laura-Jane said they will continue their fundraising efforts throughout the year for other good causes with a calendar of events and initiatives for Cancer Research UK and the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Following a significant investment six new jobs, including an apprenticeship, have been created by the refurbishment.

The pub is part of the national Sizzling Pub and Grill chain which operate over 200 pubs across the UK.

Laura-Jane added: “The pub looks fantastic following its refurbishment. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and the people of the Peterlee to see what the new look Black Bull is all about.”