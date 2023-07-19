An oil company has been fined £650,000 for health and safety failings which led to the tragic death of a Washington dad-of-four.

Sean Anderson and wife Jayne. Oil company BP Exploration Operating Company Limited has been fined £650,000 for health and safety failings which led to the tragic death of the Washington dad-of-four

BP Exploration Operating Company Limited was found guilty of a health and safety breach which led to the death of 43-year-old Sean Anderson at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, after an eight-day trial.

The court heard that contractor Mr Anderson sustained fatal injuries when he fell through an open grating on the lower deck of BP’s Unity installation to the sea below on September 4, 2014.

The prosecution argued the company had failed to have suitable and sufficient control measures in place in respect of open gratings on the lower deck.

Speaking after the sentencing, Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: "Sean Anderson’s death was entirely foreseeable and could have been avoided if BP had taken all reasonably practicable precautions.

Undated handout photo issued by Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) of the open grate on the lower deck of BP's Unity installation through which Sean Anderson fell, sustaining fatal injuries.Oil giant BP has been fined £650,000 over health and safety failings leading to Mr Anderson's death.

"His death and the risk of fatal injury to which others were exposed cannot be understated.

"There were serious deficiencies in the safety arrangements adopted around the management of open gratings which BP should have identified.

"BP Exploration Operating Company Limited could have done more to address the risks which is shown by the post-incident changes in procedures.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Anderson’s family at this time."

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson added: "BP failed in their duty to have suitable and sufficient control measures in place in respect to open gratings on the platform.

"Ultimately these failures resulted in Mr Anderson’s death.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Anderson’s family and friends.”

Speaking to the Echo shortly after Sean's death, his wife Jayne said he was a man who 'would do anything for anyone': "He was just a genuine lad, who would do anything for anyone. We did everything together.

Mourners gather for Sean Anderson's funeral at South Shields Crematorium. Oil giant BP has been fined £650,000 over health and safety failings leading to Mr Anderson's death

"Everybody knew we were the perfect couple."

The couple, who were married for 17 years, met when Sean worked on the waltzer at the fair in South Shields.

Sean, who grew up in Jarrow, and Jayne, originally from South Shields, were parents to twins Chloe and Kyle, 20, daughter Hallie, 13, and Ava, six.

A BP spokeswoman said: "We acknowledge the outcome of the court proceedings.

