A derelict block of shops in the heart of Hendon is to be brought back to life with more than £160,000 in government funding.

Regeneration charity Back on the Map has been given the money from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities' £150million Community Ownership Fund.

Back on the Map chief executive Jo Cooper outside the derelict block

The charity has dipped into its capital reserves to buy the derelict block of former shops at 57-67 Villette Road and the new funding will be used to bring them back into use, as well as developing a youth enterprise hub, and retail training and community space for arts and cultural activities.

The cash was used to create 'Heart of Hendon' branding for the area.

Back on the Map is a resident-led charity, driving local economic regeneration. Acting for positive change, creating a self-help and problem-solving culture that supports individuals to move out of poverty.

Back on the Map chief executive Jo Cooper said the organisation had consulted with businesses and residents to identify the area's problems: "We have been working with traders and local people to identify what is stopping Hendon from thriving," she said.

"One of the things people told us was that the state of the high street was a major concern."

The empty block, which stands on the corner of Toward Road had been highlighted as a particular problem. Properties in the building have been empty for anything between two and 15 years.

Bringing it back into use would go a long way towards improving Villette Road's appeal as a destination, said Jo Cooper: "It is a main gateway to the street.

"When buses come through, this is the first thing people see. The traders were saying 'Would you get off the bus if you saw that?'

"Regenerating it is not financially viable, it needs public intervention, and we felt as though it was our responsibility to make that happen. We applied to the Department of Levelling UP in respect of them matching our capital investment to refurnish the building."

Secretary of State for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, praised Back on the Map's work as he confirmed the 'High Street Revolution' funding.

"The charity has worked with local traders and residents over the last year to improve the offer on their community high street," he said.

"Villette Road will receive money to create opportunities for residents to explore their own enterprise ideas and create work for themselves by transforming the block and bringing it back into use as quality retail space."

