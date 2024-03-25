£1.2million refit for Sunderland's Bangladesh International Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland community centre is set for a £1million-plus facelift.

Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre, (SBIC) in Hendon, will be transformed into a state-of-the-art hub for young people, giving them new opportunities to enhance wellbeing, have fun, grow their self-confidence, and gain valuable skills for life and work.

A £1.238,165 grant from the Government’s Youth Investment Fund will pay for a major renovation and expansion, meaning the centre will will be able to support more young people.

Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre vice chair Syen Shoyjhas Miah hands over the contract to Arcus' Richard Gagen to officially start the £1.2m renovation work.

Building work started on site today, Monday, March 25, and is due to complete in late October.

The funding will enable the Centre to update and enhance IT equipment and take forward its digital inclusion strategy, helping young people to develop new skills and have confidence using digital technology.

Young people will also benefit from the centre’s new kitchen, ensuring they can always access a hot meal, plus having a fantastic opportunity to gain catering skills.

Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre CEO Abu Shama said: "The Youth Investment Fund is enabling SBIC to grow and enhance our youth offer, generate income, and deliver a shared vision for our rich community.

"The grant is helping us deliver our long-term ambitions to give everyone new opportunities, fulfil their passions and get the best training and support to make their way in world.

"And vitally, it moves us forward in our dream to develop as an Accredited Learning Centre for young people and adults - our centre will be a beacon of hope for the whole community.”

Hussain Ahmed, age 15, is a regular at the centre: "Before joining the SBIC, I would either sit at home and do nothing or just be outside being up to no good," he said.

"But now with the activities and sessions we do with the centre, I’m learning new things every day, getting to do more physical activities which keeps me fit and I have lots of fun.”

The Youth Investment Fund grant will fully refurbish and expand its training centre space and create new partitions for four separate training and new learning spaces, giving greater flexibility, and the opportunity to run more parallel sessions for young people.

Users will be able to access youth working qualifications, plus there will be more space for fun activities and a new “chill out” zone for young people to relax and hang out with their friends.

The centre opened in 1999

The development will enable the Centre to offer new activities, including art and crafts and outdoor physical activities, including football.

Focus groups and surveys have helped to shape the vision for the centre's new look, while centre bosses have worked with schools and community groups to ensure

young people will not miss out while the renovations are under way.

Fourteen-year-old Mahfuz Ahmed can't wait: "Through this project, I discovered strengths I never knew I had," he said.