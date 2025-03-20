Proposal submitted to build a native oyster reef off the coast of Whitburn

A native oyster reef could be constructed off the Whitburn coast, according to new proposals.

The Wild Oysters Project (WOP) has applied to the Marine Management Organisation for a licence to undertake a pilot project off the coast of Whitburn.

If granted, the project will see the construction of a native oyster reef, which will involve deploying artificial reef structures and “cultch” to the seabed.

The idea behind the project, which is led by the Zoological Society of London and Groundwork Northeast & Cumbria, is to help populations of native oyster recover along the Tyne and Wear coastline.

Funding for the project is coming from the Stronger Shores Partnership and it is hoped that the 3D reef habitat could attract a variety of marine species which use reefs are nursery areas, foraging grounds or spawning grounds.

WOP has stated that native oysters can act as ecosystem engineers due to the fact that they filter huge volumes of water, removing excess nutrients and in turn, improve the water quality.

According to the planning documents, WOP is applying for a licence that will cover a site of 1.2km; however, they state that the proposed deployment of the reef will be no bigger than 0.3km.

The exact location of the deployment within the licence area is not known yet - with WOP set to conduct further investigations prior to the deployment of the reef.

If approved, the new oyster reef will be deployed to the seabed via a crane from a vessel.

WOP has confirmed that the reef will have live native oysters pre-attached in an effort to help kick-start the reef growth by providing an “on location” source of oyster larvae during spawning season.

According to WOP, wild native oyster populations have declined by over 95% since the 1800s, with poo weather, declining water quality, habitat loss, over-harvesting, and other issues attributing to this.

You can find out more about the project and view the planning documents at: https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/.