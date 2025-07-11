The 1967 Abortion Act currently permits terminations up to 24 weeks, with some exceptionsplaceholder image
The 1967 Abortion Act currently permits terminations up to 24 weeks, with some exceptions

Proportion of conceptions that ended in legal abortion in all 12 areas of North East

Published 11th Jul 2025, 20:57 BST

Here is a list of the proportion of conceptions in 2022 that ended in a legal abortion in each local authority area in England and Wales.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on the woman’s estimated date of conception and area of usual residence. The list is ordered by the proportion of conceptions that led to an abortion, starting with the highest.

Here are the 12 areas of the North East ranked from the highest proportion to the lowest.

Middlesbrough 34.5%

Redcar & Cleveland 33.7%

Newcastle upon Tyne 32.2%

South Tyneside 30.8%

