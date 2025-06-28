Projected levels of net migration by 2032 in all 12 areas of the North East

The projections have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Net international migration is the overall difference between the number of people moving long-term to the country and the number leaving.

The figures below have been classed by the ONS as the migration category variant projection and are recommended as the main projections to be used, as they best reflect international migration patterns and short-term population change.

Projections are not forecasts or predictions and do not take into account what may or may not happen in the future. They are instead based on current and past trends. Population change at a local level is influenced by economic development and housing policies, factors that are not included in these projections, the ONS added.