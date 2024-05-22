Project Peter Pan: New documentary exposes the impact of the housing crisis on young UK renters
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new documentary has been released exposing the impact of the housing crisis on people in their 20s and 30s.
Project Peter Pan, launched by the Sunderland Echo and its sister titles, is a campaign to give a voice to the “lost generation” unable to afford housing in the run-up to the general election.
Frozen out of the housing ladder and stuck in a rental cycle often in substandard accommodation, many are in debt and facing impossible decisions.
A new documentary on Shots! TV explores the issues that people face up and down the country, and can be watched on the channel’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.