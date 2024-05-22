Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new documentary has been released exposing the impact of the housing crisis on people in their 20s and 30s.

Project Peter Pan, launched by the Sunderland Echo and its sister titles, is a campaign to give a voice to the “lost generation” unable to afford housing in the run-up to the general election.

Frozen out of the housing ladder and stuck in a rental cycle often in substandard accommodation, many are in debt and facing impossible decisions.