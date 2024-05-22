Project Peter Pan: New documentary exposes the impact of the housing crisis on young UK renters

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new documentary has been released exposing the impact of the housing crisis on people in their 20s and 30s.

Project Peter Pan, launched by the Sunderland Echo and its sister titles, is a campaign to give a voice to the “lost generation” unable to afford housing in the run-up to the general election. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Frozen out of the housing ladder and stuck in a rental cycle often in substandard accommodation, many are in debt and facing impossible decisions.

A new documentary on Shots! TV explores the issues that people face up and down the country, and can be watched on the channel’s website

Related topics:Documentary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.