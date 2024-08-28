Project aims to reduce isolation among Sunderland's young autistic people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new project aims to reduce loneliness and isolation among young autistic adults in Sunderland.

Pottery taster sessions for the young adults. | 3rd party

Through the project, called Autonomy: Connecting Communities, Sunderland Culture aims to bring together autistic people aged 16-25 around the collections, exhibitions and public programmes at National Glass Centre (NGC), Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens and Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding for the 11-month project has come from the Association of Independent Museums (AIM) Connected Communities programme which is funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Know Your Neighbourhood Fund, through Arts Council England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist Beth Ross has been appointed facilitator for Autonomy. Sunderland Culture is working with Sunderland College, Grace House and Education and Services for People with Autism (ESPA) to deliver the project.

An Autonomy Summer Social will be held between 1pm-3pm Wednesday, August 28 at Sunderland Museum. It’s a free event for autistic people aged between 16 and 25 and their parents or carers. Booking is essential.

Another Autonomy Creative Connections event is on Thursday, September 12 at NGC at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm.

This will be a free, after-hours event, when the NGC will be closed to the general public and autistic people and their parents/carers will get the chance to try out a range of activities, led by trained staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities include visual arts, drumming and digital animation with free pizza and refreshments provided.

Vicki Kennedy, head of Learning and Engagement at Sunderland Culture, said: “Research has shown that autistic people are at greater risk of isolation and loneliness than other people in our communities.

“They can find it difficult to socialise and mix with people and are among the most marginalised in our society.

“But we believe young autistic adults should have the freedom and ability to enjoy creative and cultural opportunities, while being respected as individuals with unique needs and preferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Autonomy project aims to give young adults and their parents or carers the opportunity to come together in social situations. We aim to establish a new programme of creative participatory activities for autistic people.

Vicki explained: “Participants will get the chance to explore fascinating collections, take part in creative activities and learn about Sunderland's history.”

For bookings and more information visit www.sunderlandculture.org.uk. Contact [email protected].