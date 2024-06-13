Pride swimming event to take place in Sunderland

Submitted picture.

Sunderland Aquatic Centre is to host a Pride Swim on Sunday, June 16, with the aim of helping to connect the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Launched at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships at London Aquatics Centre in April, the swims are taking place across the country.

Each Pride Swim seeks to support the physical and mental health of participants and encourage inclusion, whilst also raising money for Switchboard, the national LGBTQIA+ Support Line, in their 50th year.

The initiative is run by Out & Wild Events, IMPROPER Agency and aquatics club Out to Swim, while it is also supported by Swim England and London Marathon Events.

Leading leisure operator Everyone Active, which is one of the core event partners, runs Sunderland Aquatic Centre in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

All swimmers who sign up for the Pride Swim at Sunderland Aquatic Centre get to choose their distance and will receive a medal and a downloadable certificate.

The session, due to take place from 3pm-4pm, will also feature the Atlantis Mega Inflatable. It is open to all in the LGBTQ+ community and allies. For more information on Pride Swim 2024, visit www.prideswim.org

Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming the local community for this exciting and inclusive event. This is a fantastic opportunity for people to enjoy our state-of-the-art facilities, while improving their physical health and wellbeing and raising money for a brilliant cause.”

Founder of Pride Swim and Out & Wild Festival, Polly Shute, said: “These events are a great way to bring communities together, with a real focus on wellbeing. We have worked hard with our partners to ensure the swims are open to all, including families as well as adults and that they embrace the whole LGBTQ+ community and allies.”