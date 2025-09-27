Rockliffe Hall

The five-star Rockliffe Hall resort in the North East has announced a multimillion-pound investment in its golf facilities.

The project has already included a new TrackMan Range, a Golf Academy, and ongoing works include a bunker renovation project, and the purchase of 50 new machines to be used across the golf facilities.

Updates at the range mean that all eight golf driving bays have been fitted with TrackMan's technology, which combines high-performance tracking with a data-rich experience for players of all skill levels. The new Rockliffe Hall Golf Academy aims to ensure that every player — from beginner to experienced — is coached based on their individual game and goals.

Based on independent evidence from 59Club visits and data, as well as member and golfer feedback, the golf team is also carrying out a two-phase bunker renovation project from August to December in 2025 and 2026. All existing sand will be removed, bunkers will be reshaped bringing the bunker size down, Profusion Blinder will be installed, and China Clay sand will be added.

After reviewing the longstanding partnership with Toro, the golf team has committed to a further five year partnership, and ia purchasing 50 new pieces of machinery, which also includes the addition of two Ventrac Tractors.

The increase in the fleet, from 42 machines to 50, will allow the greenkeeping team to complete additional renovation projects across the golf course, such as; management of more than 90 acres of long rough, reeds and water course management, additional primary and secondary drainage, sand banding, overseeding fairways, and extensive tree management.

Located in Hurworth, near Darlington, Rockliffe Hall's championship golf course features three lakes, five wetland areas and 78 bunkers. Each hole offers five tee positions, including the signature Gold Tees measuring 7,879 yards, making it the longest course in the UK. It was designed by Hawtree, the world-renowned course architects and opened in 2009.