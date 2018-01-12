Praise shines down on school cleaner Edwena as she retires at 70

A cleaner who helped keep the corridors and classrooms of a village spick and span for 20 years has hung up her mop.

Edwena Bell began working at Murton County Primary School in Watt Street and then moved to the Ribbon Academy in Barnes Road, which was launched when it merged with Jubilee Primary and Murton Nursery in 2006.

School cleaner Edwena Bell retires from The Ribbon Academy Trust. Staff from left site manager John Murray, headteacher Ashley Sheridan and caretaker Mark Dudley

But at the age of 70, she has decided to retire, with the school presenting her with a host of gifts including flowers, diamond earings and a bracelet, with a gathering later held at the Village Inn to mark the end of her career.

Ashleigh Sheridan, the school’s headteacher, said: “Mrs Bell will be a big miss at Ribbon.

“We thank her for her amazing service to Murton schools and wish her health and happiness in her retirement.”

Michelle Ord, an administrator at the school, added: “She’s a lovely lady, very hard working, and she did a fantastic job of helping to keep the school clean.”

Mrs Bell will be a big miss at Ribbon. Ashleigh Sheridan

Edwena, whose son Andrew, 33, is also part of the school’s cleaning team, said: “I used to be part of the relief staff at the school and then somebody left and that was it.

“Now I’m retiring, I don’t mind the work, but I’m not going to miss going out in the cold.

“I’ve met some lovely people and parents and I will really miss everybody because I’ve been there for such a long time.”

Edwena was widowed three years ago when husband David died aged 68.

She is also mum to Richard, 43, and Wendy Galley, 47, and is a grandmother of Richard’s children Callum, 23, and Roxanne, seven, Wendy’s children Alfey, 11, and Emma, nine, and Andrew’s children Aiden, 12, and Jake, eight.