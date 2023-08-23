Firefighters and control room staff have been praised after a rapid response saved Sunderland homes from disaster.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's (TWFRS) control room received a call at 2.40pm on Monday, August 21, about a fast-spreading fire in fields near the Downhill Interchange - close to the busy A19 dual carriageway.

The aftermath of the blaze

The first crews were on scene in a matter of minutes and discovered a 40,000 square metre field well alight just metres from a number of homes in Benton Avenue.

When the scale of the blaze became clear, more crews were sent to the scene, with a total of eight appliances, a command unit, drone team and 42 firefighters deployed at the height of the incident.

The speed and size of the response meant the fire, covering the size of approximately six football pitches, was quickly contained and extinguished.

Group Manager Dale Howey, who led the response, today, Wednesday, August 23, praised the firefighters, control team and support staff involved.

"This was a substantial fire that covered a large area and was quickly spreading across fields, sending large plumes of smoke into the skies," he said.

The blaze covered 40,000 square metres

"It was important that we acted quickly and I saw first-hand the speed at which our Fire Control team, and then our firefighters, worked to surround the incident.

"Our priority was to ensure the fire didn't spread to the nearby homes, and also didn’t impact on the A19 as we approached rush hour.

"The wind direction was pushing the fire away from the properties and that allowed crews to make significant progress in bringing the fire under control.

"On another day this incident could have ended in very different circumstances and I want to thank everyone involved in the response, and the communities nearby who heeded our advice."

The fire was in fields close to the A19

He urged people to take steps to minimise the risk of wild fires spreading: "There has been an increase in wildfires in recent years and we will all be aware of the disastrous impact they have had across the country, and internationally, in recent weeks.

"Last summer wildfires caused significant damage to our environment here in Tyne and Wear but they can be prevented by taking some personal responsibility.

Fire appliances at the scene

"Don't use disposable barbecues in the countryside, don't light campfires, don't carelessly discard cigarettes and make sure you pick up your rubbish, particularly glass bottles that have been known to cause fires."

Despite early enquiries, the cause of the fire remains unknown.