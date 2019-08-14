Power cut hits businesses and homes in Seaham as engineers work to restore electricity
Businesses and homes in Seaham are currently without power as Northern Power Grid teams work to restore electricity in the area.
The power outage has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves the SR7 postcode area.
Around 40 premises are estimated to be affected and it is not yet known how long it will take to restore power.
Seaham Tandoori, in The Avenue, posted on Facebook: “Unfortunately we do not have any power in the shop along with several homes and other business premises.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We have spoken to Northern Power Grid and they are doing their best to get the power back on for 7.15pm, due to this we are closed until the given time.
“We will keep you updated on when the power is back on.”
A Northern Power Grid spokesman said: “We are currently working hard to restore your power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time.”