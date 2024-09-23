Poppy Appeal 2024 officially under way in Sunderland - how you can help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Poppy Appeal is now officially under way in Sunderland - and the team are looking for more volunteers to help.

Every autumn members of the Royal British Legion visit the Mayor's Parlour at City Hall in a civic tradition to launch the annual campaign and celebrate Sunderland’s ongoing support for the appeal.

Mayor of Sunderland Allison Chisnall joined Vince Harris, branch chair of the Royal British Legion as well as standard bearers and representatives from the Light Infantry and Welsh Guards, to officially launch the appeal in the city.

During the visit Cllr Chisnall purchased the first poppy ahead of them going on sale to the public next month.

Money raised from poppies sold in Sunderland goes towards helping veterans, servicemen and women and their families living in the city.

Cllr Allison Chisnall said: “Sunderland City Council and residents are always keen to support our armed forces as the city has strong connections to the military and the annual Poppy Appeal is a cause close to many people’s hearts.

“The campaign gives us the opportunity to pay tribute to those who have put their lives on the line for our country while raising money to support our military families.

“I would encourage everyone to buy a poppy this year and wear it with pride to support this great cause."

Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall and Branch Chair (Sunderland) Royal British Legion, Vince Harris

Branch chair (Sunderland) Royal British Legion, Vince Harris, added: "Our charity is very grateful for people in Sunderland’s continuing generosity and support.

"Thanks to this support we annually raise large amounts of money from poppy sales in the city, and Sunderland’s sales are consistently among the highest in the country.

"Every penny donated helps those who have served or are serving in our armed forces and their families, as a reminder that we will never forget the sacrifices made on all our behalf."

Mr Harris added: "The Sunderland branch of the Royal British Legion is always looking for volunteers to help us during the Poppy Appeal, so if anyone with a bit of free time would like to help us please call 0191 567 0112 or 0785 552 2218 if you’d like more details on how to become involved."