Poppy Appeal 2023 launches in Sunderland as Remembrance Day approaches
The Mayor bought the first poppy
The 2023 Poppy Appeal is officially under way in Sunderland.
Members of the Royal British Legion visit the Mayor's Parlour every year in a civic tradition to launch the campaign and celebrate the city’s ongoing support for the appeal.
Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Dorothy Trueman welcomed Vince Harris, Branch Chair of the Royal British Legion in Sunderland, Geoff Fairweather, Secretary of the the Royal British Legion in Sunderland, and representatives from the Light Infantry.
During the visit, Cllr Trueman purchased the first poppy ahead of them going on sale on Monday, October 2.
Money raised from poppies sold in Sunderland goes towards helping veterans, servicemen and women and their families living in the city.
Cllr Dorothy Trueman said: "Sunderland is a city with a strong military history and the council and residents are always keen to support our armed forces. The Poppy Appeal gives us the opportunity to pay tribute to those who have served while raising money to help those who have put their lives on the line for our country.
"I would encourage everyone to buy a poppy and wear it with pride to support this great cause."
Vince Harris, branch chair (Sunderland) Royal British Legion, added: "Our charity is very grateful for people in Sunderland’s continuing generosity and support.
"Thanks to this support we annually raise large amounts of money from poppy sales in the city, and Sunderland’s sales are consistently among the highest in the country.
"Every penny donated helps those who have served or are serving in our armed forces and their families, as a reminder that we will never forget the sacrifices made on all our behalf."
Mr Harris added: "The Sunderland branch of the Royal British Legion is always looking for volunteers to help us during the Poppy Appeal, so if anyone with a bit of free time would like to help us please call 0191 567 0112 or 0785 552 2218 if you’d like more details on how to become involved."