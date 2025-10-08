NHS bosses on Wearside have revealed plans to keep health services running and avoid "unnecessary" hospital admissions during the winter period.

A report to the latest meeting of Sunderland's Health and Wellbeing Board revealed service planning to "prepare for winter and mitigate against anticipated risk areas."

The report came from the local delivery team (South Tyneside and Sunderland) linked to the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board.

It included an overview of the current position regarding winter planning and integrated care system-wide priorities for 2025/26, as well as updates on the "annual influenza vaccination programme and the autumn/winter Covid-19 booster programme".

The report noted there "is a collective responsibility to ensure that all parts of the system have robust plans in place to remain as resilient as possible and maintain the ability to respond to operational pressures over what is sure to be another challenging winter period".

Three "key system priorities" for the "local urgent and emergency care network" include "enhancing the respiratory pathway", "maximising preventative and home facing offer" and "improving in-hospital flow and discharge".

Respiratory initiatives will include vaccinations and a range of "proactive and preventative optimised care" for people with "chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma".

Other measures include "improved access and delivery in the areas of community pharmacy support, urgent care response services in the community, acute respiratory hubs in the community, hospital at home, same day urgent and emergency care services and care coordination hubs".

There will also be a focus on "improved hospital discharge focusing around in hospital to home respiratory pathways, step down pathways into hospital at home and transfer of care hubs".

A report to the Health and Wellbeing Board said these interventions were needed due to the "significant health challenge" of respiratory conditions in the region, with interventions aiming to "support improvements to the management of respiratory illness from proactive care, responsive care and through to recovery care".

The winter planning report noted the previous 2024 /25 winter period was "extremely challenging due to a range of reasons including infection control issues leading to temporary bed closures, workforce capacity issues, high levels of respiratory illness, the increase in people needing hospital care and then subsequent social care support for discharge".

It was noted that issues were "further compounded with additional mental health demand stemming from the ongoing rising cost of living, with many people describing detriments to their wellbeing and quality of life".

Measures planned for 2025/26 include "community care, reablement and step down beds" to "decrease risk of the patient losing mobility and independence and promoting home first", and work around "frailty and delivering care closer to home".

Other schemes include "further developing capacity in community services" to "avoid preventable hospital admissions".

Meanwhile, a focus on urgent care pathways will "support the system to help reduce emergency department attendances and admissions" and it was noted that "options for streaming patients to the most appropriate service or team in the community as an alternative to admission (where clinically appropriate) will be a central pillar of winter preparedness".

Work is planned around transitions from hospital, along with acute respiratory hubs being "stepped up" in primary care, "operational arrangements across health and care partners in place to manage patient flow between services" and support for mental health services.

There are also efforts to "maximise winter vaccination programmes" to "reduce morbidity, mortality and hospitalisation associated with flu, Covid and RSV at a time when the NHS and social care will be managing winter pressures".

It was noted that "the vaccination programme prioritises individuals at a higher risk of severe illness, such as the elderly, those with underlying health condition and frontline healthcare workers to protect those most vulnerable in the community."

The report was discussed by members of the Sunderland Health and Wellbeing Board at a meeting on Thursday (October 2, 2025) at City Hall.

Members of the board were told the NHS aimed to build on capacity in community services to avoid "unnecessary admissions" and that vaccinations were a key focus for the coming winter period.

Graham King, Sunderland City Council's director of adult services and chief operating officer at Sunderland Care and Support, welcomed the winter planning report.

"I think the partnership effort this year and the measures we have got in place to make winter more resilient for us is commendable," he said.

"It will still be chaos in those two weeks after Christmas but it will be less chaos than it was because of the planning that's in place.

"I think one of the key things that we sometimes find difficult to achieve as a partnership is making sure that the hospital is as empty as possible the week before Christmas because that just brings that extra layer of resilience.

"We know if we can get occupancy down to around roughly 80 per cent that gives us enough headroom to get through that long bank holiday but I appreciate it is a Herculean effort statistically."

Mr King said that if vaccinations are offered to health staff in the workplace they are more likely to take it up and that it was important to "bring the offer closer to the staff."

Dr Tracey Lucas, who chaired the Sunderland Health and Wellbeing Board on October 2, 2025, also noted how winter planning had improved in recent years.

"There has been a much more system focused approach than there has been in previous years, where we have thought about what would benefit the whole thing," she added.

"Not just the bit when you actually get to hospital, it's about the bit before and the bit after and what can happen in primary care.

"For the first time this year there has been some focus on the out of hospital community frailty teams and making sure that our most vulnerable residents are not admitted unnecessarily as a result of the changing of conditions.

"It's been far more partnership focused and I think it just represents a general shift towards what's needed.

"It's a need based system where everyone seems to be going the same way around what can we do as a collective to make sure that need is met wherever that need is and that's really positive."

The Sunderland winter planning report discussed by the Sunderland Health and Wellbeing Board can be viewed by visiting Sunderland City Council's website .