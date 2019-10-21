Will Brexit still happen? Poll finds 52% of Sunderland readers believe UK will leave EU
Wearside voters believe Brexit will still happen, with 52% backing a yes in the question whether a withdrawal from the EU will become a reality.
We asked readers to have their say whether they could be certain the UK will exit the European Union in the wake of “Super Saturday” where parliament sat at a weekend for the first time in more than 30 years as a majority of MPs voted to back a motion to delay the meaningful vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.
While 52% of people who took part in our poll said they believed it would still happen, the remainder backed the view Brexit would not take place – nationally, the same percentages were returned for leave and remain respectivly.
The figures of the result wasn't lost on many, including Shaun Johnson who said: “52% yes 48% no on votes. I had a little chuckle to myself.”
Glenda Moulds added: “We had a democratic vote....Leave.
“Were anything to change that, I honestly believe there'll be anarchy in this country.”
Sandra Davies said: “No deal is what the British people voted for, get on with it sick and tired of the MPs who are going against the will of the people.”
The issue of a People’s Vote on the final agreement was also raised by commenters.
Brenda Carmody said: “With more information can people change their minds?
“Looking back there was a lit of noise during the Brexit campaign but not much information I wonder what people think now?
“We have general elections every few years and the results are different people change their minds, would another Brexit referendum have a different result now?”
She also said: “Hope it doesn't, I don't think people understood all the implications of coming out when they voted.
“I think the North East will be hit harder than most areas.”
Others voiced frustration at the matter.
Kelonski Magooski said: “I honestly don't care whether it happens or not.
“Not only am I bored to tears by the whole debacle, but I think Brexit is the least of our worries.”