Why Sunderland MP Sharon Hodgson dressed up as a superhero

Wearside MP Sharon Hodgson donned the garb of a superhero to throw her support behind a new campaign.

The Washington and Sunderland West MP became a 'Teal Hero' to show her support for women with ovarian cancer at a special event.

Mrs Hodgson, who is the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ovarian Cancer, had the chance to dress as a ‘teal hero’ to raise awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer at an event organised for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

She said: "I’m proud to become a Teal Hero today to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and help more women get an early diagnosis. Knowing the symptoms of ovarian cancer is vital, not only for women of all ages, but also for healthcare professionals.”

Teal is the colour of ovarian cancer awareness, which charity chiefs say is alarmingly low in the UK.

Data from Target Ovarian Cancer, which provides the secretariat for the APPG, shows just one in five women can name bloating as one of the key symptoms of the disease.

The symptoms of ovarian cancer are:

• Persistent bloating- not bloating that comes and goes

• Feeling full or loss of appetite

• Tummy pain

• Needing to wee more often or more urgently

Annwen Jones, chief executive of Target Ovarian Cancer, said: “It’s been fantastic to see MPs become awareness superheroes today.

"We all know that much more needs to be done to see the improvements in diagnosis and survival that women with ovarian cancer and their families deserve.

"We look forward to working with these MPs to transform the futures of women with ovarian cancer.”

Every year 7,300 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK, and 4,100 women die from the disease.

Target Ovarian Cancer works to raise the profile of ovarian cancer, spread the word about the symptoms, and train GPs in early diagnosis. Visit targetovariancancer.org.uk to find out more.