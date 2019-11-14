This is who you will be able to vote for in Sunderland, Houghton and Washington in the general election
The full list of General Election candidates for Sunderland’s three Parliamentary constituencies has been confirmed.
Labour’s Bridget Phillipson, Julie Elliott and Sharon Hodgson will all be defending their seats on Thursday, December 12.
The full list is as follows:
Houghton and Sunderland South
Richard Peter Bradley (Greens);
Paul Edgeworth (Lib Dems);
Richard Elvin (UKIP);
Christopher John Charles Howarth (Conservatives);
Bridget Maeve Phillipson (Labour);
Kevin Lawrence Yuill (Brexit).
Sunderland Central
Tom D’Silva (Conservatives);
Julie Elliott (Labour);
Rachel Sara Featherstone (Greens);
Niall Dane Hodson (Lib Dems);
Dale McKenzie (Independent);
Viral Kaushikkumar Parikh (Brexit).
Washington and Sunderland West
Valerie Margaret Allen (Conservatives);
Howard William Brown (Brexit);
Michal Chantkowski (Green);
Sharon Hodgson (Labour);
Keith Jenkins (UKIP);
Carlton Lee West (Lib Dems).
Anyone not yet registered to vote has until Tuesday, November 26, to register and until 5pm on the same day to apply for a postal vote.