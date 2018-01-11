What the proposed Sunderland council tax rise will mean for you

Sunderland council taxpayers are on course for a 5% rise from April this year.

The figure put forward by number crunchers, officers and senior councillors is for a 4.99% rise, which will need to be further debated and subject to a vote in full council - though it's rare the proposed rates change.

The rise would mean the vast majority of Sunderland households (those in Band A) paying an extra £43.08 per year - pushing it over the £900 mark from £863.21 to £906.29.

Council chiefs point out that it's an extra 83 per week. If you pay monthly that's an extra £3.59, or £4.38 a month if you are one of the many who pay in 10 installments.

Not a massive rise, but when times are tight every little nibble out of the monthly budget counts - particularly when it's on top of previous above-inflation council tax rises in previous years.

The council tax bill for a family in a Band A property paying monthly in 10 installments will be £90.67p if the rise goes ahead.

Senior councillors point their fingers at the Government for the increase, blaming a lack of funds coming from Westminster for the need to raise council tax by this level.

Council tax bands are determined by house prices, and there are 77,820 properties in Sunderland in the Band A bracket.

Those in higher brackets naturally see a bigger chunk added to their bill, with Band H properties paying £129.22 extra (£2.47 a week more, or an extra £10.77 per calendar month).

Though it's worth noting there are only 20 houses in this bracket in Sunderland.

Here's the full list of rises proposed for Sunderland:

Band A

Proposed rate: £906.29

Rise: £43.08 (83p per week)

Sunderland properties in this bracket: 77,820

Band B

Proposed rate: £1,057.33

Rise: £50.25 (97p per week)

Properties in this bracket: 18,002

Band C

Proposed rate: £1,208.38

Rise: £57.43 (£1.10 per week)

Properties in this bracket: 16,452

Band D

Proposed rate: £1,359.43

Rise: £64.61 (£1.24 per week)

Properties in this bracket: 8,553

Band E

Proposed rate: £1,661.53

Rise: £78.97 (£1.52 per week)

Properties in this bracket: 3,155

Band F

Proposed rate: £1,963.62

Rise: £93.32 (£1.79 per week)

Properties in this bracket: 1,048

Band G

Proposed rate: £2,265.72

Rise: £107.69 (£2.07 per week)

Properties in this bracket: 624

Band H

Proposed rate: £2,718.86

Rise: £129.22 (£2.49 per week)

Properties in this bracket: 20