Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With talk having circulated for weeks about the possibility of the Prime Minister facing a confidence vote, it was announced this morning, June 6, that one will be held tonight.

Half of all Conservative MPs would have to vote against Boris Johnson in the secret ballot in order for a leadership challebge to be triggered.

Our reporter Kevin Clark has been out asking shoppers what they think of the Prime Minister, whether they believe he’ll go, and who might replace him.