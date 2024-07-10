Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Washington MP Sharon Hodgson has announced she is to stand for the vacant role of Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons.

Following boundary changes, Ms Hodgson now represents Washington and Gateshead South, and has been an MP for the area under its various guises since 2005.

There are three Deputy Speakers, with a vacancy since Rosie Winterton stood down as an MP at last week's general election and now set to be given a peerage.

Both women are Labour politicians. A Conservative Deputy, Nigel Evans, has lost his seat. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was unanimously re-elected to his role on July 9.

Three Deputy Speakers are elected by the House of Commons. The principal Deputy Speaker is the Chairman of Ways and Means, although Ms Hodgson cannot take that role as she was elected from the same side of the House from which Speaker Hoyle was elected.

Once elected, Deputies withdraw from an active political role. Unlike the Speaker, they do not resign from their parties.

Ms Hodgson says she will, if elected, carry out her duties “with unquestionable impartiality” and that while she favours “passionate and energetic debate”, she would still keep order in Parliament.

She tweeted: "I am delighted to announce that I will be standing in the upcoming election of Deputy Speakers following Dame Rosie Winterton's seven years of exceptional service in the chair.

"Having served in various frontbench, backbench and select committees over my 19 years as an MP, I have the necessary experience to take on this important role.

"Most recently, I have served as chair of the Finance Committee and as a member of the House of Commons Commission, giving me first-hand experience in the governance of the House which would be invaluable in this role.

"I will take my duties in the chair extremely seriously, with unquestionable impartiality. I will ensure that all members - government or opposition, frontbench or backbench - are given the time to be heard.

"Whilst we must never lose the passionate and energetic debate for which our House is so well known, I would ensure that the chamber remains free from disruption and unprofessional behaviour.