Washington and Gateshead South General Election results for 2024

Michal Chantkowski - Green Party 1,687

Paul Donaghy - Reform UK 10,769

Sharon Hodgson - Labour Party 17, 682

Sharon Louise McLafferty – Independent 627

Ciaran Joseph Morrissey - Liberal Democrat 1,062

Shaun Parsons - Conservative Party 4,654

Turnout: 52.3%

