Washington and Gateshead South General Election results for 2024
Washington and Gateshead South results
Michal Chantkowski - Green Party 1,687
Paul Donaghy - Reform UK 10,769
Sharon Hodgson - Labour Party 17, 682
Sharon Louise McLafferty – Independent 627
Ciaran Joseph Morrissey - Liberal Democrat 1,062
Shaun Parsons - Conservative Party 4,654
Turnout: 52.3%
