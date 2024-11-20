Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An MP who represents a constituency on the Tyne has joked how being a Sunderland fan showed he had the strength to fight for what was right in Parliament.

Joe Morris was elected to represent Hexham for Labour in the 2024 General Election, claiming the seat from Tory bigwig Guy Opperman - breaking a 100-year Conservative streak for the constituency.

Mr Morris was speaking during a debate in Parliament on boosting tourism in Northumberland.

“I should point out that I did grow up in Hexham and am very proud to have grown up in Hexham, although I do support Sunderland,” he told MPs.

“As I said to many of my constituents during the General Election campaign, if I can grow up in the North East and support Sunderland during the 15 and 19-point seasons, I think I can go down to Parliament and advocate for us quite strongly.”

Chris Bryant, a Minister in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, who was present for the debate, joked back: “Try being Welsh and liking rugby at the moment.”

Mr Morris concluded the debate by inviting Mr Bryant to pay a visit to the North East, and urged people from around the world to consider attending a Newcastle or Sunderland match.

“As the Minister says, we need to grow tourism, but we need to make sure that we grow it outside London and ensure that when people are coming from Chicago, New York, Los Angeles or Tokyo, they consider coming to Hexham spook night, perhaps when they are attending a Newcastle United home game—or a Sunderland home game, in fact.

“I look forward to welcoming the Minister to one of the many festivals and events in my constituency.”

Mr Morris is one of a number of Sunderland fans among MPs.

Others include Lewis Atkinson, the new MP for Sunderland Central, as well as senior members of the Government, including Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.