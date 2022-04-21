Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reginald Coulson was due to contest the Copt Hill ward for the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) in the local elections on Thursday, May 5.

But he passed away unexpectedly at the weekend at the age of 76.

He became the first UKIP candidate ever to contest the Copt Hill ward when he stood for election in 2016.

As well as contesting the Copt Hill ward on behalf of UKIP, Mr Coulson was a member of Hetton Town Council, on which he had represented the East Rainton and Moorsley ward since 2015.

Mayor of Hetton Town Council Dave Geddis said Cllr Coulson had been ‘a gentleman with wit and passion’.

"He was very active and available to help the community,” he said.

"Our sincere condolences to his family and friends from Hetton Town Council.”

UKIP North East chairman and fellow Hetton Town councilor Richard Elvin, said Cllr Coulson would be ‘greatly missed’: “Reg was a dedicated and conscientious councillor who took great pride in his civic duties.

"He has always stood for UKIP in the Copt Hill ward for the Sunderland City Council elections and was out on campaigning on the afternoon of his death before being dramatically taken ill that same evening.

"Reg had campaigned for many years to reopen the Leamside line which will provide Metro stations at West Rainton, Fencehouses and Penshaw.”

Cllr Coulson was a driving instructor who taught generations of drivers in the Hetton and Houghton area, and Cllr Elvin said he would be fondly remembered by his former student.

"Our sincere condolences go to his wife and family,” he said.

Sunderland Labour Group chairman Cllr Phil Tye said the party was suspending campaigning in the ward with immediate effect as a mark of respect.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” he said.

"Sunderland Labour will rightly respect any decision in relation to the election made by the returning officer."

Under election law, it is anticipated that the poll for the vacant Copt Hill seat will be postponed until a later date.