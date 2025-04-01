Town Hall Rich List shows the top earners at Sunderland City Council in 2023/24

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eighteen members of staff at Sunderland City Council were paid a combined total of more than £2.4million last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance Town Hall Rich List have revealed the top earners in local authorities across the UK for 2023/24.

In Sunderland, 18 senior workers received salaries of more than £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside pension contributions and expenses, the total amount that the group of top earners received throughout 2023/24 was £2,498,956.

According to the report, Patrick Melia, the chief executive of Sunderland City Council, was the highest earner at the council last year, receiving a total of £240,734 - £203,273 in salary, £3,443 in expenses and £34,018 in pension contributions.

The next highest earner was Peter McIntyre, the executive director of city development, with a salary of £161,482, expenses of £3,284 plus pension contributions of £25,493, meaning a total of £191,632.

Sunderland City Hall. | National World

A full breakdown of the report in Sunderland is as follows:

Chief executive : Salary of £203,273, expenses of £3,443, pension contributions of £34,018 - totalling £240,734.

: Salary of £203,273, expenses of £3,443, pension contributions of £34,018 - totalling £240,734. Executive director of city development : Salary of £161,482, expenses of £3,284, pension contributions of £26,866 - totalling £191,632.

: Salary of £161,482, expenses of £3,284, pension contributions of £26,866 - totalling £191,632. Director of children’s services : Salary of £149,809, expenses of £1,024, pension contributions of £26,316 - totalling £177,149 (Together for Children has been recharged £140,900 in respect of this position).

: Salary of £149,809, expenses of £1,024, pension contributions of £26,316 - totalling £177,149 (Together for Children has been recharged £140,900 in respect of this position). Executive director of heath, housing and communities : Salary of £149,809, pension contributions of £23,277 - totalling £173,086.

: Salary of £149,809, pension contributions of £23,277 - totalling £173,086. Director of finance : Salary of £126,051, pension contributions of £23,320 - totalling £149,371.

: Salary of £126,051, pension contributions of £23,320 - totalling £149,371. Director of smart cities and enabling services : Salary of £126,270, expenses of £1,048, pension contributions of £21,563 - totalling £148,881.

: Salary of £126,270, expenses of £1,048, pension contributions of £21,563 - totalling £148,881. Director of adult services : Salary of £125,229, expenses of £1,287, pension contributions of £21,702 - totalling £148,218 (Sunderland Care and Support has been recharged £68,565 in respect of this position).

: Salary of £125,229, expenses of £1,287, pension contributions of £21,702 - totalling £148,218 (Sunderland Care and Support has been recharged £68,565 in respect of this position). Undisclosed position : Salary of £142,500 - totalling £142,500.

: Salary of £142,500 - totalling £142,500. Director of strategy and corporate affairs : Salary of £111,643, expenses of £1,218, pension contributions of £19,363 - totalling £132,224.

: Salary of £111,643, expenses of £1,218, pension contributions of £19,363 - totalling £132,224. Director of environmental services : Salary of £106,743, pension contributions of £19,747 - totalling £126,490.

: Salary of £106,743, pension contributions of £19,747 - totalling £126,490. Assistant director of law and governance : Salary of £102,254, pension contributions of £18,917 - totalling £121,171.

: Salary of £102,254, pension contributions of £18,917 - totalling £121,171. Undisclosed position : Salary of £112,500 - totalling £112,500.

: Salary of £112,500 - totalling £112,500. Undisclosed position : Salary of £112,500 - totalling £112,500.

: Salary of £112,500 - totalling £112,500. Undisclosed position : Salary of £112,500 - totalling £112,500.

: Salary of £112,500 - totalling £112,500. Undisclosed position : Salary of 102,500 - totalling £102,500.

: Salary of 102,500 - totalling £102,500. Undisclosed position : Salary of 102,500 - totalling £102,500.

: Salary of 102,500 - totalling £102,500. Undisclosed position : Salary of 102,500 - totalling £102,500.

: Salary of 102,500 - totalling £102,500. Undisclosed position: Salary of 102,500 - totalling £102,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, the 2025 Town Hall Rich List has found that a record 3,906 officials received more than £100,000, with 1,092 of them receiving over £150,000 - another record.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “It’s a record breaking year in many respects for taxpayers as the country hurtles towards a record tax burden, all while the public sector continues to feather its nest.

“As our latest town hall rich list demonstrates, the number of council staff with six-figure remuneration packages has surged at the same time that services are being slashed and council tax is being hiked above inflation.

“Local residents can look up their own authority in our list and judge the quality of services and their council tax bill against the pay packets of their council bosses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can view the full data by visiting: https://www.taxpayersalliance.com/town_hall_rich_list_2025.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.