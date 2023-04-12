Time is running out to register to vote in next month's local elections - here's how you can apply
Voters have been warned time is running out to register for next month’s local elections.
The ballot for Sunderland City Council will be held on Thursday, May 4, but registration to vote closes at midnight on Monday, April 17.
There are currently 207,775 people on the Sunderland Electoral Register and 86,662 electors (41.7%) are registered for a postal vote.
How to apply
This is the first year that voters will need to show photo ID at a polling station, a new requirement introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act.
To find out which ID you can use, visit the Electoral Commission website.
Anyone who does not have an accepted ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority certificate, the deadline for which is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25, to be able to vote in May.
Voters must be on the Electoral Register to apply for a certificate and will need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.
Sunderland Returning Officer Patrick Melia said: "Elections are always an important opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on the issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Sunderland.
New laws
"If you’re not registered to vote, you won’t be able to vote. It may seem a long time until May but it's worth checking now that you are ready and have everything you need to vote.""If you have turned 18, or if you have moved home recently, now is the time to ensure that you are registered. It takes just five minutes and means you can take part in this election.
“Please do not forget there are new laws that mean you must now take an acceptable form of photo ID or your Voter Authority Certificate."You can apply online to register and request a voter authority certificate at at www.gov.uk. Registered electors can also apply for a postal vote by 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.You can also apply for a certificate by submitting a paper form to Electoral Services, Sunderland City Council, City Hall, Plater Way, Sunderland, SR1 3AA.If you need help applying or want to request a form, call Sunderland Electoral Services on 520 5550 or email [email protected]