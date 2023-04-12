Time is running out to register to vote in next month's local elections - here's how you can apply

The ballot for Sunderland City Council will be held on Thursday, May 4, but registration to vote closes at midnight on Monday, April 17.

There are currently 207,775 people on the Sunderland Electoral Register and 86,662 electors (41.7%) are registered for a postal vote.

How to apply

Time is running out to register to vote

This is the first year that voters will need to show photo ID at a polling station, a new requirement introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act.

To find out which ID you can use, visit the Electoral Commission website.

Anyone who does not have an accepted ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority certificate, the deadline for which is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25, to be able to vote in May.

Voters must be on the Electoral Register to apply for a certificate and will need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.

Sunderland Returning Officer Patrick Melia said: "Elections are always an important opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on the issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Sunderland.

New laws

"If you’re not registered to vote, you won’t be able to vote. It may seem a long time until May but it's worth checking now that you are ready and have everything you need to vote.""If you have turned 18, or if you have moved home recently, now is the time to ensure that you are registered. It takes just five minutes and means you can take part in this election.