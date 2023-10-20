Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour's stunning by-election victories show the country is ready for a General Election, a Sunderland MP has said.

In Tamworth, Labour’s Sarah Edwards defeated Tory Andrew Cooper with a 23.9 percentage point swing, the second-highest ever by-election swing to Labour.

Just half an hour later, there was even better news for the party as Mid Bedfordshire saw the largest majority overturned by Labour at a by-election since 1945.

Alistair Strathern took the seat with a majority of 1,192 over his Tory rival Festus Akinbusoye, with a swing of 20.5 percentage points to Labour.

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott said the outcome of the two ballots showed the time was right for a national vote: "The results overnight were truly historic," she said.

"They show two things - firstly that the country has had enough of this government, and it shows a clear message for them to go now, and call a General Election.

"Secondly it shows that the British people have faith in Keir Starmer’s Labour and once again trust us to be a party of Government."

Her Washington and Sunderland West colleague Sharon Hodgson said she was excited at the prospect of a General Election: "The results in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire are an absolute credit to our brilliant candidates, Sarah and Alistair, our committed activists and the Labour Party’s ambitious plans for the country," she said.

"Tamworth’s 23.9% swing, the second highest in post-war by-election history show that people want change and trust the Labour Party to deliver that.

"I look forward to campaigning at the next election to get Britain’s future back."

Mr Strathern said his victory showed “nowhere is off limits for this Labour Party”, while Ms Edwards challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call a general election.

“My message to the Prime Minister is: get in your Government car, drive to Buckingham Palace, do the decent thing, and call a general election,” she said.

Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson is Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary: “These phenomenal results show the Labour Party is back in the service of working people and redrawing the political map,” she said.

“Winning in these Tory strongholds shows that people overwhelmingly want change and they’re ready to put their faith in a changed Labour Party to deliver it.

“Voters across Mid Bedfordshire, Tamworth and here in Sunderland want a Labour government determined to deliver for working people, with a proper plan to rebuild our country. Labour will give Britain its future back.”

Both contests were triggered by the high-profile departures of their previous MPs.

Former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries quit – eventually – as Mid Bedfordshire’s MP in anger at being denied a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.