'Time for change' - watch as Sunderland voters react to General Election result

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voters in Sunderland have said “it’s time for a change” and have cited distrust of the outgoing government over the partygate scandal and the infighting in the Tory party, with three prime ministers in one term of office, as the reason for the Conservative Party’s worst ever electoral performance.

Shoppers at the Galleries in Washington were reacting as Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party officially took over the reigns of the country after a landslide victory, winning over 400 seats.

Shoppers at the Galleries have been reacting to the General Election result. | National World.

Derek Scott, 67, who traditionally votes Labour, said: “The result is what was expected and it was definitely time for a change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m pleased Labour has got in but I do think it’s down to how bad the Conservatives have been more than the Labour Party’s campaign.

“The main issues which need to be tackled is getting the cost of living down, improving the efficiency of the NHS, and tackling petty crime and anti-social behaviour.

“I think it’s going to be difficult to do this in just one term in office.”

Derek Scott. | National World.

It’s a sentiment shared by Ron Chandler, 74, from South Shields, a floating voter who voted for the Liberal Democrats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The NHS has to be the number one priority and we need to get waiting lists down.

“There also needs to be greater support for small businesses and more police officers on the street to help tackle knife crime.

“There also needs to be greater funding for schools.”

Ron Chandler. | National World.

There has been a huge swing in support between the two major parties after Labour suffered one of the party’s worst ever defeats in 2019.

One of those to change voting allegiances was traditional Tory voter Jan Waggot who this election chose to vote for Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many, she cited a breakdown in trust in Tory MPs following the partygate scandal during the Covid pandemic.

Jan, 73, from Houghton-le-Spring, said: “I felt so let down by the behaviour of the Conservative Party during lockdown.

“Myself and my husband had to isolate during the whole pandemic yet the Conservative MPs were breaking the rules they had set.

“Having three prime ministers in one term of office also created instability and showed they didn’t seem to have their hands on anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Waggot. | National World.

It’s a sentiment shared by Ron who said: “The MPs in government didn’t keep their promises and there was also all the fallout from the partygate scandal during the pandemic.

Jan added: “I’m happy Labour has won but now I just hope they keep their promises.

“I think the priorities should be sorting out the economy and the NHS, which has been under so much stress.

“A lot of the problems with the economy seem to have arisen since Brexit. I know we aren’t going to re-join the EU, but I think we should maybe go a back and look for a better deal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Tory voter to change his allegiances was Dennis Simpson from Houghton-le-Spring.

Like 14% of people who turned out to vote, Dennis chose to vote for Reform UK.

Dennis Simpson. | National World.

Dennis, 79, said: “I’m disappointed that the Conservative Party lost by such a large majority.

“I think the big problem has been all of the in-fighting within the party which has lost them so many votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, illegal immigration is the biggest issue which needs to be tackled which is why I voted for Nigel Farage and Reform UK.”

After the turmoil of three prime ministers in just two years - Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - Labour voter and former city councillor George Thompson feels Keir Starmer will provide a “steady pair of hands and the stability the country needs”.

George Thompson. | National World

George, 66, said: “There are a lot of loud politicians around the world but Keir Starmer is quietly strong and will steer the country in the right direction.

“I think the main thing the new government needs to address is the growth in inequality, with the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer.

“This is an excellent result for the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another member of the city’s electorate to change their voting allegiances was Yvonne Shaw from Washington.

As a traditional Labour voter, Yvonne, 68, bucked the national trend by choosing to vote for the Conservative Party.

Yvonne Shaw. | National World.

She said: “I decided to vote for the Conservatives as Rishi Sunak seemed to want to do more for pensioners.

“I’ve saved up all my life for my private pension and don’t feel I should then be getting taxed on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m okay with the fact Labour got in but I’m not sure it will make much difference.

“I think people are just fed-up and wanted a change.”

Houghton and Sunderland South was once again the first seat in the country to declare a result with the election of Labour MP Bridget Maeve Phillipson.