'This is the Sunderland I know and love' - MP's pride city's response to disorder

A Sunderland MP has spoken of his relief after the city avoided disorder - and praised Wearsiders for their response.

Lewis Atkinson, who was elected little over two months ago to represent Sunderland Central, was among the first out on Saturday morning to help with the clear-up operation after the city was hit by shameful scenes of disorder on Friday, August 2.

Today, after a largely peaceful night followed concerns more disorder was planned for the city on Wednesday, August 7, he thanked the people of Sunderland for their efforts in response to the upsetting scenes of Friday.

“On Saturday morning, I witnessed the community come together to condemn the violent riots and clean up the aftermath. This is the Sunderland I know and love,” he said.

“I’ve been speaking to constituents, local businesses, community and faith groups since the weekend. While much work remains to restore community cohesion, the hard work has begun’.

“The stoking of division and social exclusion by the rioters show that now more than ever, it is essential that we work together to condemn this display of hate-fueled violence.”

Mr Atkinson also spent time over the weekend with leaders from the faith communities of Sunderland including interfaith forum leader, Zaf Iqbal.

He has since written to the Northumbria Police Federation sending his condolences to the police officers who needed hospital treatment after the violent action taken during the riots.

The MP also thanked the police force for their unwavering commitment to public service and safety, a message that was circulated to all officers, and welcomed the arrests and guilty pleas so far.

He has also had a meeting with the Chief Constable of the Northumbria Police to discuss the situation.

Mr Atkinson said: “I’m relieved that Sunderland was calm and quiet last night despite rumors that we would be targeted’.

“There will continue to be an increased and visible police presence across Sunderland in coming days. That’s for three reasons.

“First of all, to reassure. We know that people are shaken by what happened on Friday and increasing police visibility reassures and reminds us that the it’s the law-abiding majority who are in charge of our streets. Secondly, there’s more police around because their investigation into what happened on Friday continues.

“They continue to arrest people involved in violent disorder. And those criminals continue to feel the full force of the law.

“Finally, there’s more police around so they have the resources available to respond immediately if there was any suggestion that the scenes we saw last Friday were going to be repeated.”