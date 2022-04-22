Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their family members to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor.

The Government has faced criticism over its handling of the applications process for Ukrainians wishing to come to the UK.

The data has been published by the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, broken down by local authority, and is correct as of April 19.

Visa figures have been released for each local authority.

Visas have been issued to local authorities based on the postcode of the sponsor's address, or of the accommodation address if the applicant is not staying with the sponsor.

Not all records of visas have a postcode that has been mapped to a local authority area, but the number of records excluded is less than 1%.

The data is provisional and is likely to include some duplicate records, so may not be an exact record of the number of individuals who have been issued visas.

The data does not contain the number of visas issued through the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows applicants to join family members or extend their stay in the UK.

The county of Buckinghamshire has the most with 507, and the City of London ‘Square Mile’ is bottom of the list with six.

There were also a number of local authorities where fewer than five visas have been issued, meaning the exact total was withheld for data disclosure purposes. These were: Barrow-in-Furness, Blaenau Gwent, Isles of Scilly, Na h-Eileanan Siar, Oadby & Wigston, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands, West Dunbartonshire.

In addition, 2,137 visas have been issued under the direct sponsorship of the Scottish Government and 392 by the Welsh Government.

The Welsh and Scottish Governments have undertaken to match beneficiaries who do not have a named sponsor at the point of application with a suitable sponsor in due course.

Figures for elsewhere in the North East

County Durham 167

Northumberland 106

North Tyneside 105

Newcastle-upon-Tyne 102

Sunderland 51

Stockton-on-Tees 50

Gateshead 28

Darlington 26

South Tyneside 25

Middlesbrough 22