The People's Vote rally is heading to Sunderland this weekend and this is why a Sunderland MP says she's backing them
The People’s Vote group is set to bring its ‘Let Us Be Heard’ campaign for a People’s Vote with a rally in Sunderland on Sunday, July 7.
The People's Vote is a campaign group that launched in April 2018 to call for a public vote on the final Brexit deal.
Campaigners have set up rallies in 15 towns and cities across the country, including Sunderland, throughout the summer of 2019 and say that they believe that Brexit can only be settled by ‘the people.’
Speakers at the rally will include Sunderland Labour MP Bridget Phillipson, comedian and writer Mitch Benn, Labour MP David Lammy, local campaigner Louise Brown, former Conservative MP Neil Carmichael, local businessman Paul Callaghan.
The doors are set to open at 1pm on Sunday, July 7 at the Beacon of Light. Speeches are set for 2pm and the event should end at 3pm.
When the Brexit vote took place in 2016, more than 60% of Sunderland’s voters voted for Britain to leave the organisation. However, six months later, according to a poll run by us, the majority said they would prefer to stay in the EU.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
In January 2019, Labour members Bridget Phillipson, Julie Elliott and Sharon Hodgson said they had received clear messages from both Remain and Leave supporting constituents against supporting much-maligned Brexit plan.
She said: “Those peddling No Deal as a solution fail to mention that negotiations or re-negotiations will go on for years with the UK in a very weak position. Instead of ending this crisis, successive Prime Ministers will be forced to bend their knee to foreign powers like Donald Trump.
“We all want to end this nightmare for our country and, whether you want Brexit to go ahead or would prefer to stay in, the only way to unlock the political impasse, secure a stable majority in Parliament and legitimise the outcome is to let the people have the final say.”
To sign up for Sunday’s event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/peoples-vote-sunderland-rally-tickets-64295523642.