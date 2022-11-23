News you can trust since 1873
The 11 Sunderland streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in September

Here are the 11 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during September.

By Kevin Clark
3 hours ago
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 7:04am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North, Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2022.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

1. Derwent Street, Sunderland

There were 14 reports of anti-social behaviour, four public order offences and two of criminal damage or arson, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Thorndale Road, Thorney Close

There were four reports each of public order offences and anti-social behaviour, and one of criminal damage or arson 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Seymour Square, Springwell Estate

There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Castellian Road, Castletown

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour and one each of a public order offence and criminal damage or arson 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

