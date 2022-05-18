Teacher takes the reins as youngest town council leader in almost 40 years - and only the second woman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rochelle Charlton-Lainé has been a councillor for the town for a year and is also a member of Durham County Council’s opposition Labour group, representing the county’s Deneside division.

The 34-year-old school teacher was appointed to the position at last night’s (Tuesday, May 17) town council AGM, where she also became only the second woman to hold the role.

And she has promised to put transparency, support for young people and community safety among her top priorities.

Rochelle Charlton-Lainé, Durham County Councillor and leader of Seaham Town Council

She said: “I became a councillor to help hold the current Conservative Government to account following its shameful handling of the pandemic and underwhelming free school meal offer to children nationally and locally.

"While all councillors must continue to do this, my main objective will be to improve the lives of all people in Seaham.

“I think it’s vital that we remain a transparent council focused on delivering for the people and organisations of Seaham.

"As a teacher and mother, one of my main objectives will be to help our young people and provide the best possible outcomes for them as they live and thrive in our communities.”

Charlton-Lainé was elected to Durham County Council in last year’s round of local elections, when Labour lost control of the local authority for the first time in a century.