Teacher takes the reins as youngest town council leader in almost 40 years - and only the second woman

Rochelle Charlton-Lainé has been a councillor for the town for a year and is also a member of Durham County Council’s opposition Labour group, representing the county’s Deneside division.
The 34-year-old school teacher was appointed to the position at last night’s (Tuesday, May 17) town council AGM, where she also became only the second woman to hold the role.
And she has promised to put transparency, support for young people and community safety among her top priorities.
Most Popular
-
1
LIVE: Watch armed police guard Sunderland house after large-scale cannabis farm found inside address off Chester Road
-
2
Child rapist jailed for 24 years given extra time behind bars for dealing drugs
-
3
Trusted administrator stole over £21k of her Sunderland firm's cash to spend on Just Eat takeaways and treats
-
4
Drunken yob threw tile at policeman during five-hour rooftop siege in Sunderland
-
5
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Casualty taken to hospital after closure of A1(M) near Durham for air ambulance to land
She said: “I became a councillor to help hold the current Conservative Government to account following its shameful handling of the pandemic and underwhelming free school meal offer to children nationally and locally.
"While all councillors must continue to do this, my main objective will be to improve the lives of all people in Seaham.
“I think it’s vital that we remain a transparent council focused on delivering for the people and organisations of Seaham.
"As a teacher and mother, one of my main objectives will be to help our young people and provide the best possible outcomes for them as they live and thrive in our communities.”
Charlton-Lainé was elected to Durham County Council in last year’s round of local elections, when Labour lost control of the local authority for the first time in a century.
Currently a secondary school teacher at Dene Academy, in Peterlee, as well as a school governor for Ropery Walk Primary School, her grandfather was formerly colliery overman at Dawdon Pit, where her father also worked.