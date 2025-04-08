Sunderland's Tory councillors call for action over E-scooters and bikes "before someone is seriously hurt"

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:13 BST
“The area outside McDonald’s in the city centre is a hotspot for this dangerous behaviour” - the words of Conservative Councillor Michael Hartnack who is calling for action to be taken to clampdown on electric scooters and bikes in the city centre.

The Labour led City Council has responded by saying it is already taking decisive action against this menace.

Cllr Hartnack, a former senior police officer, spoke out about the issue at a recent Council meeting, where he highlighted the risk posed to pedestrians as the E-scooters and bikes have “become a frequent sight weaving through crowded areas”.

The Fulwell Ward councillor said: “The area outside McDonald’s in the city centre is a hotspot for this dangerous behaviour.

“Ordinary residents, families, and elderly pedestrians are being put at risk daily by individuals who flout the rules with impunity.

“It’s time for the Council to stop sitting on its hands and demand proper enforcement from the police.

“Residents deserve to feel safe walking through their own city centre, and that starts with the Council stepping up and working with the police to crack down on this hazard.”

However, Cllr Kelly Chequer, deputy leader and health, wellbeing and safer communities portfolio holder at the Labour led City Council has highlighted action already being taken.

She said: “As a Labour Group, public safety is and has always been a fundamental priority and the action we are taking speaks for itself.

“The council, in partnership with Northumbria Police, have set up a dedicated team to tackle motorcycle disorder including the anti-social use of electric bikes and scooters across the city.

“In the last 12 months the team have issued 66 Community Protection Notices, seized 179 motorbikes/quad bikes and arrested 110 individuals.

“Two days of action have recently been carried out in city centre, with nine electrically assisted peddle cycles seized.

“More of the same is planned, something Cllr Hartnack is well aware of as we updated on this during Full Council, so he should be absolutely clear we are already working to address this issue.”

The city’s Conservative councillors have vowed that they “will not let this drop”.

A spokesperson said: “The Labour leadership must show it takes this seriously and act now before someone is seriously hurt.”

