Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the runners and riders so far.

The Labour Party has announced its candidate to fight the Sunderland Central ward in July’s General Election.

Former MP Julie Elliott announced this week that she was standing down after 14 years in Parliament - now the party has named NHS manager and campaigner Lewis Atkinson as its choice to defend her 2,964 majority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after his selection, he paid tribute to his predecessor: “Sunderland is an incredible city, with cracking people, a city I am proud to have worked and lived in and it is the honour of my life to be selected to fight for it at the election on 4 July.

Lewis Atkinson is Labour's candidate for Sunderland Central

“Firstly I’d like to thank Julie Elliott, for her service to the city and its people over the last 14 years. She has given everything to Sunderland, and I am honoured to call her a mentor and a friend.

“This election is our chance to change our country. For too long, the North East has been left behind and failed by Tory Prime Minister after Tory Prime Minister. Keir Starmer is the only leader who has a plan to chart a new course, for our country and for Sunderland. Vote Labour. Vote Change.”

Julie Elliott was pleased with the party’s choice: “I’d like to thank the people of Sunderland Central for all that we’ve been through together over the last 14 years, it has been an honour to represent this city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lewis will make a fantastic MP for our city, and I can’t wait to everything I can to support him in his campaign, and get Keir Starmer into 10 Downing Street on 4 July.”

Bridget Phillipson (left) and Sharon Hodgson are both standing again for Labour

Lewis Atkinson’s Labour colleagues Bridget Phillipson and Sharon Hodgson have confirmed they will be defending their Houghton and Sunderland South and Washington and Gateshead South constituencies respectively.

Sunderland Labour group leader Cllr Michael Mordey paid tribute to Julie Elliott: “Julie Elliott has not only been a brilliant MP for Sunderland Central, but a fantastic colleague, mentor and friend,” he said.

“Over the last 14 years, she has been an incredible ambassador for the city and an even stronger voice for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Julie will be a huge miss to both the party and the city, but while she leaves big shoes to fill, we have a candidate in Lewis Atkinson who I have every confidence will make a fantastic MP for Sunderland Central.”

(from left) Lib Dem candidates Niall Hodson, Ciaran Morrissey and Paul Edgeworth.

The Liberal Democrats have selected two Sunderland City Councillors and one former ward member to contest the General Election.

Millfield’s Cllr Niall Hodson will stand in Sunderland Central for the Lib Dems, while his Sandhill colleague Cllr Paul Edgeworth will contest Houghton and Sunderland South, and former Hendon councillor will be the party’s candidate in Washington and Gateshead South.

Reform UK candidates (from left) Paul Donaghy, Chris Eydon and Sam Woods-Brass

Reform UK has also named its candidates for the three city constituencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Eynon will contest Sunderland Central for the rebranded Brexit Party, with Hetton Town councillor Sam Woods-Brass in Houghton and Sunderland South and former Conservative city councillor Paul Donaghy in Washington and Gateshead South.

Conservative candidates (from left) Greg Peacock, Chris Burnicle and Dr Shaun Parsons

Like the Lib Dems and Reform, the Tories also have local government experience among their Parliamentary candidates

Former city councillor Greg Peacock will contest Sunderland Central for the Conservatives, while current St Chad’s ward member and Shadow Cabinet Member for Children, Education and Skills Coun Chris Burnicle will contest Houghton and Sunderland South.