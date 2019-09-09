Sunderland workers earn more than North East average - but have shorter healthy life expectancy
Sunderland workers earn more on average than their North East counterparts, new figures show.
But they can expect to develop health problems earlier in life than people across the region.
The figures are contained in the City and Council Performance Update from the first quarter of the financial year between April and June 2019, which will go before the city council’s cabinet when it meets on Tuesday, September 17.
The report shows:
* Overall employment was down one per cent to 70 per cent for 2018, compared to 2017;
* Since 2014, the median weekly wage has improved from £482.10 to £517.20, more than the North East average of £506.80 but less than the national £570.90;
* There were 11,874 people employed in the city centre in 2015 and this had fallen by 501 to 11,373 in 2017;
* The number of new homes built in the first three months of 2019 was 177 compared to 166 in 2018.
Healthy life expectancy has increased for women to 59.3 years, compared to the English average of 63.8 and the North East one of 60.4, but declined for men from 58.9 years in 2014 to 57.7, compared to the English average of 63.4 and the North East average of 59.5.
Smoking rates are declining but at 20 per cent still higher than the national average of 14 and the North East's 16.
Council deputy leader Coun Michael Mordey said: "There are still big questions around our city's health and wellness and, alongside development and investment, the council continues to tackle smoking prevalence, harmful alcohol consumption, obesity and inactivity. We want to increase levels of activity across all ages.
"Plus, we as a council are very aware of the need to attract new jobs to the city and new homes for city centre living.
"And, as the report also shows, the council continues to work through its everyday planning responsibilities by promoting a better retail and leisure offer. So, for example, no new takeaway food planning applications have been approved since April 2019."
Sunderland City Council's Cabinet meets from 2pm in Committee Room One at the Civic Centre.