The city's residents are being asked to share their views on proposals to bring forward two areas of land to develop up to 70 Self and Custom Build (SCB) plots in the city.

If approved, the plots would be sold to people who want to design and build their own homes or purchase a home custom built to their own specification.

Sunderland City Council are asking people to have their say on two areas identified for self build homes.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, said: “We know that there is a demand for more SCB plots across the city as more people are interested in building or designing their own homes.

“Building in this way can allow people to use their own skills and labour to build a home more cost effectively, and SCB homes are generally greener and more affordable than standard market housing. It can also allow people to build a home that meets their household's needs.”

The two sites in the city identified as having the potential to meet unmet SCB demand are located in the High Southwick/Fulwell area and at land off Bonemill Lane, Fatfield, Washington.

Government policy requires councils to assist people who want to build their own homes and the City Council’s Local Plan also includes policies that support appropriate SCB developments and "seeks to identify appropriate sites to assist in the delivery of SCB house building plots".

The Council would like to hear from residents on the suitability of creating SCB plots on the areas specified and council owned land in general.

Two public engagement drop in events have been organised where residents can get some more information and ask any questions.

They will be held at:

Harraton Community Centre on Tuesday 13 February 5.30-7.30pm

Thompson Park Community Centre on Thursday 15 February 5.30-7.30pm

Alternatively comments can be submitted to [email protected] and/or a questionnaire/survey can be found on www.sunderland.gov.uk/selfbuild