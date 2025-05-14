Sunderland: Recent planning applications decided by council

Here are the latest planning applications that have been decided near you, including proposals for solar panels, signage, tree felling and new housing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Houghton Colliery, Newbottle Street, Houghton-le-Spring. Application for erection of 4no solar canopies within car park Ref.No: 25/00559/POA

Hetton Car Sales, Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton-le-Spring, DH5 9JB. Application for erection of 2no. internally illuminated fascia sign. (Retrospective) Ref. No: 25/00518/ADV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 Bainbridge Avenue, Sunderland, SR3 1XT. Erection of a two storey extension to the rear and single storey kitchen extension to include 2no dormer windows to side. Ref.No. 25/00414/FUL

The Cornhill Centre, Goschen Street, Sunderland, SR5 2LR. Conversion of upper two floors into 10no. 1 and 2 bedroomed apartments. Ref. No: 25/00071/PCM

7 West Lawn, Sunderland, SR2 7HW. Fell 1no. Leylandi tree. Ref. No: 25/00689/TPC

The Licensee Hollymere, Leechmere Road, Grangetown, Sunderland SR2 9DL. Installation of 1x internally illuminated totem, 2x externally illuminated vinyl and 3x externally illuminated fascia signs. Ref. No: 25/00580/ADV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Linburn, Rickleton, Washington, NE38 9EB, extension to existing garage. Ref. No: 25/00341/FUL

3 Bracknell Close, Sunderland, SR3 2DE. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension. Ref. No: 25/00099/FUL

Rear Saint Georges Terrace, Sunderland. Development of up to 6no dwellings.Ref. No: 25/00561/PIP

Morrisons, William Doxford Centre, Sunderland, SR3 2NE. Installation of 858no. PV Solar panels and associated equipment to the flat roof area. Ref. No: 25/00474/PCZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint Marys Church, Church Street, South Hylton, Sunderland, SR4 0QD. Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use as an adult learning and arts related facility. Ref. No: 25/00461/CLP

Unit 1, Spire Road Glover Washington, NE37 3ES. Change of use from F1(1) (education training facility) to E(g) ii, iii (research and development/ industrial processes) and B8 (storage and distribution). Ref. No: 25/00427/FUL

613A Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 9BY. Change of use from unoccupied flat into 5 beauty rooms providing the following : Nails, Makeup, Physio and Aesthetics (Sui generis). Ref. No: 24/02561/FUL

Holmeland Farm, Stoneygate, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4NN. Proposed conversion of agricultural buildings to create 2no. self-build residential dwellings (Use Class C3), including demolition of an existing building, extension of an existing building, the provision of landscaping and associated development. Ref. No: 24/02584/FUL