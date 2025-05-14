Sunderland: Recent planning applications decided by council
Former Houghton Colliery, Newbottle Street, Houghton-le-Spring. Application for erection of 4no solar canopies within car park Ref.No: 25/00559/POA
Hetton Car Sales, Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton-le-Spring, DH5 9JB. Application for erection of 2no. internally illuminated fascia sign. (Retrospective) Ref. No: 25/00518/ADV
8 Bainbridge Avenue, Sunderland, SR3 1XT. Erection of a two storey extension to the rear and single storey kitchen extension to include 2no dormer windows to side. Ref.No. 25/00414/FUL
The Cornhill Centre, Goschen Street, Sunderland, SR5 2LR. Conversion of upper two floors into 10no. 1 and 2 bedroomed apartments. Ref. No: 25/00071/PCM
7 West Lawn, Sunderland, SR2 7HW. Fell 1no. Leylandi tree. Ref. No: 25/00689/TPC
The Licensee Hollymere, Leechmere Road, Grangetown, Sunderland SR2 9DL. Installation of 1x internally illuminated totem, 2x externally illuminated vinyl and 3x externally illuminated fascia signs. Ref. No: 25/00580/ADV
14 Linburn, Rickleton, Washington, NE38 9EB, extension to existing garage. Ref. No: 25/00341/FUL
3 Bracknell Close, Sunderland, SR3 2DE. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension. Ref. No: 25/00099/FUL
Rear Saint Georges Terrace, Sunderland. Development of up to 6no dwellings.Ref. No: 25/00561/PIP
Morrisons, William Doxford Centre, Sunderland, SR3 2NE. Installation of 858no. PV Solar panels and associated equipment to the flat roof area. Ref. No: 25/00474/PCZ
Saint Marys Church, Church Street, South Hylton, Sunderland, SR4 0QD. Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use as an adult learning and arts related facility. Ref. No: 25/00461/CLP
Unit 1, Spire Road Glover Washington, NE37 3ES. Change of use from F1(1) (education training facility) to E(g) ii, iii (research and development/ industrial processes) and B8 (storage and distribution). Ref. No: 25/00427/FUL
613A Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 9BY. Change of use from unoccupied flat into 5 beauty rooms providing the following : Nails, Makeup, Physio and Aesthetics (Sui generis). Ref. No: 24/02561/FUL
Holmeland Farm, Stoneygate, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4NN. Proposed conversion of agricultural buildings to create 2no. self-build residential dwellings (Use Class C3), including demolition of an existing building, extension of an existing building, the provision of landscaping and associated development. Ref. No: 24/02584/FUL