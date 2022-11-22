Sunderland MPs vow not to take up offer of claiming Christmas party on expenses

Parliamentary watchdog the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has come under fire from both sides of the House of Commons after it told MPs that they can bill the taxpayer for the cost of food and drink for staff parties – although not alcohol.

The authority has been criticised for making the announcement while voters are struggling with rising bills.

Sunderland Central Julie Elliott MP said she would not be claiming: “I clearly have no intention of claiming a penny to pay for food and refreshments at any Christmas party,” she said.

"I have always and will always personally pay for a Christmas celebration for my hardworking staff, which is absolutely the right thing to do.”

Her Washington and Sunderland West colleague Sharon Hodgson also criticised the move: “My office has never made claims for Christmas celebrations and I believe that such expense claims would clearly be inappropriate,” she said.

Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson also rejected the decision: “I haven’t claimed for Christmas parties in the past and absolutely do not intend to claim for Christmas parties in the future,” she said.

The IPSA announcement brought about a rare show of unity from Labour and Conservatives when opposition frontbencher Jess Phillips – in a post on Twitter retweeted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly – said it had been ‘irresponsible’.

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott

“Just want to say no one asked for this, no one I know will use it,” she said.

“The guidance wasn’t made by MPs and yet we will be pilloried for it. I think it’s really irresponsible to issue this guidance as if MPs have been clamouring for it when I’ve literally never heard anyone do that.”

The guidance, first reported by the Daily Mail, says: “MPs can claim the costs of food and refreshments for an office festive event under the discretion allowed as ‘hospitality’.

“As with all claims, value for money should be considered and all claims will be published in the usual manner.

“No claims are allowed for alcohol.”