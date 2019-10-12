Sunderland MPs Bridget Phillipson and Julie Elliott have been re-selected to stand unopposed for Labour Party
Labour Party members are in the process of voting in a trigger ballot to determine whether the MP can be challenged by rival candidates in the party ahead of the next General Election.
Results have started to emerge following ballots across the country – and both Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, and Julie Elliott, MP for Sunderland Central, have been re-selected by the party, according to the Labour First Twitter account.
Initial ballots are believed to be underway for Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson and South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck but the results are yet to be announced.
Re-selection results are expected up until the end of next week (Friday, October 18).
How does the re-selection process work?
The current MPs need to gain the backing of around two-thirds of constituency wards and affiliate branches to ensure they stand unopposed.
Failure to reach this threshold is likely to lead to a full selection battle.
What has the Labour Party said about the re-selection?
A Labour source said: “It is the democratic process by which Labour Party members have their say.
“Even the leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has to go through a trigger ballot.
“It is a question of whether we we wave them through or whether we subject them to wider scrutiny.
“If they fail to hit the threshold then a full process of meetings and ballots takes place.”