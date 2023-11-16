Sunderland MP Julie Elliott wins ballot to introduce private member's bill

Only the first seven MPs on the list will be guaranteed a day's debate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland MP says she will need time to think after landing a chance to introduce her own draft legislation.

Sunderland Central's Julie Elliott beat 414 other Members of Parliament to win the ballot to bring forward a private member's bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commons Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing drew 20 numbered balls from a glass bowl to select at random the winning MPs.

Julie Elliott

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck also made the list, coming in at 15.

But she is unlikely to get the chance to put forward her own bill as only the first seven ballot bills will usually get a day’s debate and, therefore, have more chance of becoming law.

Former PM Liz Truss was also in the 20 names drawn, though the Member for South West Norfolk was placed 18th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Elliott admitted she had not expected to make the 20, let alone top the list: "Everyone signs the book but you never expect your name to be in the top 20, never mind number one." she said.

She would be giving serious through t to the subject of her bill, with a very real chance of getting it onto the statute book: "If you pick something sensible, you have got a good chance of getting it legislated," she said.

There was added anticipation in the Westminster committee room where the draw took place as the Commons staff member dropped the ball, leading to a pause before Ms Elliott’s name was announced.

Chris Elmore, the Labour MP for Ogmore, came second in the ballot, but said he had “no idea” yet about what he would focus his law-making efforts on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what his area of interests were, Mr Elmore said: “I do a lot of work around trying to manage and support young people using social media platforms in relation to bullying and online abuse.

“We have obviously seen legislation in the last year around the Online Safety Act, but I still think there are areas we could consider there.

“That will be one area of thought that I am going to give quite a bit of time to.”

The 20 successful MPs, in order of priority, are:

1. Labour MP Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central)

2. Labour MP Chris Elmore (Ogmore)

3. Conservative MP Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury)

4. Labour MP Wayne David (Caerphilly)

5. Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton Kemptown)

6. Conservative MP Selaine Saxby (North Devon)

7. Labour MP John Spellar (Warley)

8. Conservative MP Jack Brereton (Stoke-on-Trent South)

9. Conservative MP Anna Firth (Southend West)

10. Labour MP Kim Johnson (Liverpool Riverside)

11. Conservative MP Jonathan Lord (Woking)

12. Labour MP Sarah Champion (Rotherham)

13. Conservative MP Gareth Johnson (Dartford)

14. Labour MP Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West)

15. Labour MP Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields)

16. DUP MP Gavin Robinson (Belfast East)

17. Labour MP Ruth Jones (Newport West)

18. Conservative former prime minister Liz Truss (South West Norfolk)

19. Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire)