Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson is the early frontrunner in the race to be deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Six MPs have thrown their hat in the ring and have until Thursday (September 11) to secure the support of 80 MPs in order to reach the next round.

At the latest count which took place last night (September 10) Ms Phillipson, who is currently the education secretary, had gathered 44 supporters putting her in pole position to replace Angela Rayner who resigned from her position last week.

The Sunderland MP is a close ally of Keir Starmer and is one of the few Cabinet ministers to have stayed in the same role in his recent reshuffle.

Announcing her bid for the deputy leadership, she described herself as “a proud working-class woman from the North East” who had gone from “a single-parent family on a tough council street” to the Cabinet table.

She also vowed to take the fight to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, saying: “We all know the dangers Reform poses to our country.”

Ms Phillipson is a former pupil at St Robert of Newmister Catholic School and Sixth Form in Washington and secured a place at Oxford University before becoming MP for Houghton and Sunderland South in 2010 aged just 26.

Following the first official tally of nominations the former Commons leader Lucy Powell is currently in second position with 35 of the 99 nominations so far.

Mrs Powell is the MP for central Manchester.

The four other MPs to put themselves forward for nominations are backbencher Ms Ribeiro-Addy who has eight nominations, Dame Emily Thornberry with seven nominations, Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker who has three nominations, and Housing minister Alison McGovern who currently has two nominations.

Candidates have until 5pm on Thursday to secure the support of 80 MPs in order to reach the next round.