A Sunderland MP has defended the use of a £14,000 donation from a Labour peer amid the ‘freebies’ row which engulfed Labour as the party’s conference got under way in Liverpool.

Labour has been facing questions about ‘freebies’ of clothing, holidays, concert tickets and football match hospitality accepted by senior politicians, including Sir Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves and Angela Rayner.

Among the claims to surface over the weekend was that Ms Phillipson, who is Education Secretary as well as MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, had used money donated by TV executive and Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli to pay for her 40th birthday party.

But speaking in a live TV from the Labour Party conference on Sunday, September 22, Ms Phillipson insisted the donation paid for two events in a "professional... work context", with attendees including representatives from the education sector, trade unions and political journalists.

“It was used to fund two events, all of which was declared properly and thoroughly. That's why that information is in the public domain,” she told Sky News' Trevor Phillips.

"The first event was ahead of my birthday, so I was turning 40.

“I thought it was a good opportunity to get people together in a professional context, so it was journalists, trade unionists, education people, MPs and Shadow Cabinet.

"The second event was an event that I held also again for lobby journalists [and] for people in the education world as part of a reception. It was in a work context."