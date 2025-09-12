Sunderland MP and education secretary Bridget Phillipson is set to go head to head with former Commons leader and Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell to become deputy leader of the Labour Party.

The pair have moved through to the second round of the contest after they both secured the necessary 80 nominations from Labour MPs.

Mrs Phillipson and Mrs Powell were the only two Labour MPs to secure the required number of nominations with 175 and 117 supporters respectively.

The pair are now set to fight it out for the deputy leadership of the party after the resignation of Angela Rayner last week.

Following last night’s (September 11) count-up of nominations Mrs Phillipson posted a video on X in which she said: “I’m so proud to have received the most nominations from Labour MPs and from seats right across the country.

“My message to members is simple: I want to unite our party and our movement, deliver the change our country needs and beat Reform.

“I want a mandate from our members to deliver more hope, more opportunity for working people, and more of the transformative policies that you, our members and trade unionists, and working people want to see.”

She also pledged to “continue Angela’s campaigning role, focusing on getting Labour MPs re-elected, giving our members a strong voice at the Cabinet table”.

Mrs Powell, who was sacked as Commons leader in Sir Keir Starmer’s recent reshuffle, vowed to act as a “bridge for all parts” of the party.

In a statement after the ballot was announced, she said: “This is not a contest I expected nor any of us wanted but we must use it to focus on how the new deputy leader can be a bridge for all parts of our movement and help the Government deliver the progressive change the country needs.

“I am Labour through and through. I will always fight for our party, our values and our traditions. At a time when there are forces trying to spread division and hatred, Labour must be the voice of unity and hope.”

The two remaining candidates will now have to secure the support of 5% of constituency parties or at least three affiliates – including at least two affiliated trade unions.

The ballot for candidates who clear the nomination hurdles will open on October 8 and close at noon on October 23, with the result announced on October 25.

Both Houghton and Sunderland South MP Mrs Phillipson and Manchester Central MP Mrs Powell tick the box of those within the party expressing a preference for Ms Rayner’s successor to hail from the north of England.