After weeks of campaigning for all political parties, it was confirmed at around 12.30am on Friday, May 6, that Labour had retained control of Sunderland City Council.

The polls closed at 10pm on Thursday, May 5, with ballot boxes arriving at the Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre shortly after.

The first result of the night came in shortly after 11.30pm, with Labour holding the Silksworth ward, and a flurry of results followed.

Sunderland City Council leader, Cllr Graeme Miller, was re-elected in his Washington South Ward despite huge Conservative canvassing in the area that included a visit from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

