Sunderland General Election candidates - who you can vote for in each constituency
Voters have until 10pm tonight to cast their ballots before counting begins.
Here is a reminder of which candidates are standing in each of Sunderland’s three constituencies.
Houghton and Sunderland South
Richard Peter BRADLEY, The Green Party
Chris BURNICLE, The Conservative Party Candidate
Paul EDGEWORTH, Liberal Democrats
Bridget Maeve PHILLIPSON, Labour Party
Sam WOODS-BRASS, Reform UK
Sunderland Central
Lewis Malcolm ATKINSON, Labour Party
Chris EYNON, Reform UK
Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE, The Green Party candidate
Niall Dane HODSON, Liberal Democrat
Greg PEACOCK, The Conservative Party Candidate
Washington and Gateshead South
Michal CHANTKOWSKI The Green Party candidate
Paul DONAGHY, Reform UK
Sharon HODGSON, Labour Party
Sharon Louise MCLAFFERTY, Independent
Ciaran Joseph MORRISSEY, Liberal Democrat
Shaun PARSONS, The Conservative Party Candidate
The list, which includes candidates given addresses, can also be found online here: List-of-Candidates-Standing-UK-Parliamentary-Election-4-July-2024/pdf/List_of_Candidates_Standing_-_UKPGE_2024_06_07.pdf?m=1717769189160
Voting and the count
The count for the three parliamentary constituencies is being held at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre, SR3 1PD.
This is the same Sunderland venue that has hosted parliamentary counts for the last four general elections.
It regularly hosts city council election counts and has been a centre for Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner counts and declarations.
In May it was the regional returning centre for the North East Combined Authority mayoral election.
The electorate and number of postal voters for each of the constituencies at time of writing is:
- Houghton and Sunderland South, 77,645 electors with 32,303 registered for a postal vote
- Sunderland Central, 75,125 electors with 29,455 registered for a postal vote
- Washington and Gateshead South, 70,387 electors with 28,519 registered for a postal vote.
Voters going to a polling station must show photo ID, or have obtained a Voter Authority Certificate prior to election day.
