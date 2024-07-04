Sunderland General Election candidates - who you can vote for in each constituency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Polling stations are open as voting gets under way in the 2024 General Election.

Voters have until 10pm tonight to cast their ballots before counting begins.

Here is a reminder of which candidates are standing in each of Sunderland’s three constituencies.

Houghton and Sunderland South

Richard Peter BRADLEY, The Green Party

Chris BURNICLE, The Conservative Party Candidate

Paul EDGEWORTH, Liberal Democrats

Bridget Maeve PHILLIPSON, Labour Party

Sam WOODS-BRASS, Reform UK

Sunderland Central

Lewis Malcolm ATKINSON, Labour Party

Chris EYNON, Reform UK

Rachel Sara FEATHERSTONE, The Green Party candidate

Niall Dane HODSON, Liberal Democrat

Greg PEACOCK, The Conservative Party Candidate

Washington and Gateshead South

Michal CHANTKOWSKI The Green Party candidate

Paul DONAGHY, Reform UK

Sharon HODGSON, Labour Party

Sharon Louise MCLAFFERTY, Independent

Ciaran Joseph MORRISSEY, Liberal Democrat

Shaun PARSONS, The Conservative Party Candidate

The list, which includes candidates given addresses, can also be found online here: List-of-Candidates-Standing-UK-Parliamentary-Election-4-July-2024/pdf/List_of_Candidates_Standing_-_UKPGE_2024_06_07.pdf?m=1717769189160

Voting and the count

The count for the three parliamentary constituencies is being held at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre, SR3 1PD.

This is the same Sunderland venue that has hosted parliamentary counts for the last four general elections.

It regularly hosts city council election counts and has been a centre for Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner counts and declarations.

In May it was the regional returning centre for the North East Combined Authority mayoral election.

The electorate and number of postal voters for each of the constituencies at time of writing is:

Houghton and Sunderland South, 77,645 electors with 32,303 registered for a postal vote

Sunderland Central, 75,125 electors with 29,455 registered for a postal vote

Washington and Gateshead South, 70,387 electors with 28,519 registered for a postal vote.