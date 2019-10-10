Sunderland food store closed after inspectors find mice
A Sunderland food store has been closed after mice were found.
Bangla Town Superstores, in Eden Terrace, has been closed after the discovery made by City Council Environmental Health Officers during an unannounced visit.
The council said food items for sale in the store were gnawed and contaminated with rodent droppings and urine.
A Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was immediately served to close the store.
The council then lodged an application to South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 8, for a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order.
The application was successful and the store will remain closed until council officers are satisfied that there is no imminent risk of injury to health due to the state of the premises.
This order is the council's third Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order since the beginning of September 2019. Two other premises ordered to close have since reopened after satisfactory inspections.
Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Amy Wilson said: "It is unacceptable for food premises to disregard their duty to protect the health and welfare of their customers.
"As a service, we carry out regular inspections across the city as a matter of course. If levels of food hygiene are found to be below acceptable levels, legal action is taken to ensure that people are kept safe.
"All businesses that work with food have strict handling, preparation and all-round hygiene standards that must be met as laid down in law to ensure the safety of the public."