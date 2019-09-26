Sunderland Echo poll shows almost 65% think Boris Johnson shouldn't resign over Supreme Court ruling

Gina Miller speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A panel of 11 justices at the Supreme Court in London gave their decision on Tuesday in a ruling on the legality of the Prime Minister's advice to the Queen to prorogue Parliament until October 14.

The judges, led by the court's president Lady Hale, heard appeals over three days arising out of legal challenges in England and Scotland - which produced different outcomes.

The panel held unanimously that Mr Johnson's advice to the Queen was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating Parliament.

Our poll asked ‘Should Boris Johnson resign over the supreme court ruling?’

Out of more than 5,000 votes, 64% believe the Prime Minister shouldn’t resign while the remaining 36% feel he should stand down.

Here’s what you had to say on the issue:

John Quinn: “A lot of people seem to fail to realise that his actions were passed by the attorney general and three high court judges before parliament were stood down...and you think he just decided to wing it and it's a one man show.”

Marion Storey: “You cannot just ignore the laws and constitution especially if you are the Prime Minister. For him not to resign and people to say this is ok is a very slippery slope.”

Michael Cavanagh: “This is another scam, to try to stop brexit going through. What this government needs to do is sit down every single one of them and work a deal out, if not just leave.”

Michael Parkin: “The ruling said it was unlawful not illegal. He disagreed with the judgement.”

Margaret Stockdale: “Well this just says it all doesnt it . I support Boris wholeheartedly. I just hope he realizes what a majority of people stand with him and support him.”